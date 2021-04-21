DRAIN
Monday, April 26
North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. Virtual meeting link available at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. Executive Session to follow regular meeting. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 21
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, April 27
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com for meeting info.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 27
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday April 21
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 21
Reedsport Main Street Program — 4:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Thursday, April 22
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 3 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Tuesday, April 27
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via phone and videoconference. Contact 541-271-3603 or email planning@cityofreedsport.org for location details.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. Social distancing and PPE guidelines will be followed. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 21
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4027.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
