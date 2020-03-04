CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, March 9
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 42 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, March 4
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
GREEN
Monday, March 9
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Regular meeting. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 10
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 11
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, March 9
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Friday, March 6
Douglas County Wolf Advisory Board — 1 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Monday, March 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Wednesday, March 11
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, March 9
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
