DRAIN
Monday, May 18
North Douglas County School District Regular School Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting. Link to meeting available at www.bit.ly/3dAy001, click “May 2020.” 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, May 14
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., held virtually. Email billing97436@gmail.com by noon on May 13 for the meeting link. Meeting includes Budget Committee and State Revenue Sharing Hearing. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Monday, May 18
Glide School District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, May 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 13
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Link will be posted at www.oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors – 7:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, May 18
Reedsport Planning Deparment Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 12
City of Roseburg and Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held electronically. Can be accessed at www.bit.ly/3dqmYKC, on Charter’s PEG Channel 191 and on the city’s Facebook page. Public comment can be submitted to the Budget Officer, City of Roseburg, 900 SE Douglas, Roseburg, Oregon 97470, or by email to info@cityofroseburg.org by 4 p.m. May 12. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 13
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., virtual meeting. Meeting info posted to rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m. Meeting closed to the public.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Zoom meeting. Call 541-440-4622 or email Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu for call information.
Thursday, May 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., held via teleconference. Connect by calling 1-888-788-0099; meeting ID: 815 5470 9576; participant ID:#; password: 508550. 541-492-6866.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 12
Calapooia Fire District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire District Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-673-5503.
WINSTON
Monday, May 18
Winston City Council — 6 p.m., held via teleconference. Number and access code to come. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, May 12
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
