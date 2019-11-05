DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Days Creek Charter School Board — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, room 215. 541-825-3296.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Glendale School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Regular business and executive session to discuss personnel. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Umpqua Public Transportation District — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Roseburg Fair Board Special Meeting — 8 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-957-7010.
City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Roseburg Public Schools Student Services Committee — 4 p.m., Administrative Office PDC, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Committee for Citizen Involvement — 3 p.m., Room 103, Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Committee appointments, wildfire protection plan, amendments to Land Use & Development Ordinance. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Nov. 6
City of Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
