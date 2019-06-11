CANYONVILLE

Wednesday

Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.

ELKTON

Thursday

Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

Elkton City Council Budget Hearing — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

GLENDALE

Wednesday

Glendale School District Board of Directors & Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.

OAKLAND

Wednesday, June 12

Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.

ROSEBURG

Tuesday

Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council — 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-3675.

Wednesday

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors – 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview, Roseburg, 541-672-1551.

Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.

Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.

Roseburg Public Schools Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.

Thursday, June 13

Douglas Education Service District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Information: 541-440-4447.

Monday, June 17

Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

SUTHERLIN

Tuesday, June 11

Calapooia Fire District Budget Approval Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.

Wednesday, June 12

Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing and Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.

TENMILE

Monday, June 17

Tenmile Rural Fire District Public Budget Hearing — 6 p.m, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.

WINCHESTER

Thursday, June 13

Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., Water Treatment Plant, 180 Pioneer Way, Winchester. 541-492-6730.

WINCHESTER BAY

Thursday, June 13

Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.

WINSTON

Monday

Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

YONCALLA

Tuesday, June 11

Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

