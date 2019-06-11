CANYONVILLE
Wednesday
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
ELKTON
Thursday
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
Elkton City Council Budget Hearing — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLENDALE
Wednesday
Glendale School District Board of Directors & Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council — 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-3675.
Wednesday
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors – 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview, Roseburg, 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, June 13
Douglas Education Service District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Information: 541-440-4447.
Monday, June 17
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, June 11
Calapooia Fire District Budget Approval Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 12
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing and Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, June 17
Tenmile Rural Fire District Public Budget Hearing — 6 p.m, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
WINCHESTER
Thursday, June 13
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., Water Treatment Plant, 180 Pioneer Way, Winchester. 541-492-6730.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, June 13
Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.
WINSTON
Monday
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, June 11
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.