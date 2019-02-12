CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
DRAIN
Sunday, Feb. 17
North Douglas School District No. 22 Special Meeting of the Board of Directors — 9:30 a.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
Monday, Feb. 18
North Douglas School District No. 22 Special Meeting of the Board of Directors — 9:30 a.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, Feb. 14
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Glide Water Association — 6 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3614.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
Friday, Feb. 15
Oakland Library Advisory Board Special Work Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland Library, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4485.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Bonnie J Ford Health, Nursing & Science Center Room 100, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public School Board — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg.541-440-4014.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Roberts Creek Water District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
Early Learning Hub Governance Council — 4:30 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St, Roseburg. 541-957-4807.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Calapooia Fire District Directors — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway. 541-863-5276.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Winston-Dillard Water District Special meeting — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
Monday, Feb. 18
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-679-8721.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
