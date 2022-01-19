CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Jan. 20
Camas Valley School Board — 7 p.m., bit.ly/3Fq6qA8. Email public comments to jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Jan. 24
North Douglas School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also available virtually, find meeting link at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Thursday, Jan. 20
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. Masks and social distancing required. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Glide School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Per ORS 332.061 and ORS 192.660 (2) (i). 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting — 7:00 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Thursday, Jan. 20
Oakland City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Room 2, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Jan. 20
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Connect via phone at 1-669-900-6833; meeting ID: 884 6706 1771; password: 421202. Submit public comment to clindsey@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
Douglas County Planning Department Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Winston-Dillard School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Per ORS 192.660(2)(a). 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
