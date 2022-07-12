ELKTON

Thursday, July 14

Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

GLIDE 

Thursday, July 14

Glide School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.

KELLOGG

Wednesday, July 13

Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.

MYRTLE CREEK 

Tuesday, July 19

Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-6851.

Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-6851.

OAKLAND

Monday, July 18

Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Oakland Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Tuesday, July 19

Oakland City Council Regular and Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, July 13

Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually via bit.ly/3yvKsKR. Executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(d) and (i). 541-440-4016.

Thursday, July 14

Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment electronically to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.

Wednesday, July 20

Disability Services Advisory Council — 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library South Umpqua Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-671-3362.

SUTHERLIN

Wednesday, July 13

Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.

Monday, July 18

Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.

WINSTON 

Wednesday, July 13

Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

