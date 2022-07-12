ELKTON
Thursday, July 14
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Thursday, July 14
Glide School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, July 13
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, July 19
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-6851.
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Monday, July 18
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, July 19
Oakland City Council Regular and Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, July 13
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually via bit.ly/3yvKsKR. Executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(d) and (i). 541-440-4016.
Thursday, July 14
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment electronically to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, July 20
Disability Services Advisory Council — 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library South Umpqua Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-671-3362.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, July 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
Monday, July 18
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Wednesday, July 13
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
