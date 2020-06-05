CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 8
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, June 10
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. Regular board meeting to follow. 541-680-3118.
DRAIN
Monday, June 8
North Douglas School District Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, June 8
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7:00 p.m., held electronically. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us by 1 p.m. June 8 with public comment or to request meeting link. 541-584-2228, ext. 226.
GREEN
Monday, June 8
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Budget committee meeting, regular board meeting to follow. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Friday, June 5
Oakland Public Library Board — 5 p.m., 637 NE Locust St. and via Zoom. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, June 10
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., held virtually. Find meeting information at www.oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, June 8
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 8
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Due to social distancing, space is limited. Meeting available via Zoom. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, June 9
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council — 1:30 p.m., via virtual phone conference. Contact seniors@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-3677 for meeting details.
Wednesday, June 10
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also broadcast via Zoom. Find meeting information at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., held virtually. Streamable at facebook.com/umpquacc, twitter.com/umpquacc and youtube.com/umpquacc. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 with questions or comments.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Hearing, Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., held virtually. Visit www.roseburg.k12.or.us for meeting information. 541-440-4015.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, June 8
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also available via Zoom. Contact d.harris@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 207 for meeting information. Public comment or questions due by 1 p.m. June 8.
Tuesday, June 9
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138W, Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 10
FairOaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Tuesday, June 9
Winston Park Board — 2 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, June 9
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
