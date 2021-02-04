CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Feb. 8
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Executive Session — 5 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
ELKTON
Monday, Feb. 8
Elkton School District School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228 ext. 200 or Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us.
GREEN
Monday, Feb. 8
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 South. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors —7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Feb. 8
Special Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting — 1 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit umpquatransit.com for meeting info. 541-671-3691.
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom, visit umpquatransit.com for meeting info. 541-671-3691.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 11 a.m., held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info or questions.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Feb. 8
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.