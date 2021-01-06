CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Jan. 7
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at www.camasvalley.k12.or.us. Send public comment to jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us. 541-445-2131.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. On site participants must wear proper face covering. Meeting also available electronically via meet.google.com/aqf-wnch-awp or by phone at +1 559-418-0448; pin: 816 782 552#. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Wednesday, Jan. 6
City of Elkton Technical Advisory Committee Public Workshop — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-584-2547 or billing97436@gmail.com for meeting info or public comment.
Monday, Jan. 11
Elkton School District No. 34 School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Visit www.elkton.k12.or.us for the agenda. 541-584-2228, ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, Jan. 11
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 South. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors —7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
RIDDLE
Monday, Jan. 11
Riddle City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.
Monday, Jan. 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Meeting also available via Zoom. 541-671-3691.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 11
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting and Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Also available via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
