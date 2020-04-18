MYRTLE CREEK
Monday, April 20
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 5:15 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.
Myrtle Creek Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.
Tuesday, April 21
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, April 21
Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, April 21
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., via videoconference or telephone. Contact 541-673-5503 for instructions.
Wednesday, April 22
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., held electronically. Link will be made available prior to meeting. 541-440-4015.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 20
Sutherlin Budget Committee — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Budget review may continue to Tuesday, April 21 and Wednesday, April 22. Available to the public via Zoom. Contact d.harris@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 207 for Zoom meeting information.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School Library and Activity Center, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-9551.
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., via Zoom. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for Zoom meeting link information.
WINSTON
Monday, April 20
Winston City Council — 5 p.m., tele-conference. Meeting number and code TBA. 541-679-6739.
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., via videoconference or telephone. Contact 541-673-5503 for instructions.
Tuesday, April 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact 541-679-8467 for teleconference meeting information.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
