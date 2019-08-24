DRAIN
Monday, Aug. 26
North Douglas School District Board — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High Schoo Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Tuesday, Aug. 27
North Umpqua Ranger District — 5:30 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. Q&A regarding the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Calf-Copeland Restoration Project. 541-957-3337.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 26
Oakland Historic Preservation Committee — 7 p.m., Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday. Aug. 26
Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Riddle School District Board of Directors Work Session — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First St., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 26
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council Special Meeting — 6:30 p.m., City Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Urban Renewal Agency meeting will immediately follow. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Aug. 26
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINCHESTER BAY
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 3 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
