CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, Feb. 27
United Community Action Network Board of Directors — 5 p.m., The Gathering Place, Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-492-3502.
DRAIN
Monday, Feb. 25
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 25
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Feb. 25
Roseburg City Council Special Meeting — 6:30 p.m, City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission — 7 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4481.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Building and Sites Committee — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., District Office Conference Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Info: 541-440-4014.
Roseburg Public School Board — 6 p.m., Hucrest Elementary School, 1810 NW Kline St., Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Early Learning Hub Professional Advisory Committee — 10 a.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St, Roseburg. 541-957-4807.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Feb. 25
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
