CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Aug. 19
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Aug. 23
North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. Virtual meeting link available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Multipurpose room, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Multipurpose room, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held in-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Douglas Soil & Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-391-1921.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Available to the public at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, Aug. 23
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available virtually; info available at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
WINSTON
Thursday, Aug. 19
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Masks requested for all that attend. Teleconferencing available: 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.