CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, March 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
Wednesday, March 16
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, March 14
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 pm., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting info available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, March 14
Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 15
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, March 16
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3oHAwcQ and teleconference at 253-215-8782; meeting id: 765 213 317; passcode: 161986. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, March 14
Riddle City Council Public Hearing — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
ROSEBURG
Monday, March 14
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3CoTKti. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, March 15
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Public comment should be emailed to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Videoconferencing and telephone conferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, March 16
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 1 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-391-1921.
Thursday, March 17
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 827 9156 7566. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 387717. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, March 14
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:45 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3tKcJuD. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3tKcJuD. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School Library/Activity Center, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, March 15
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, March 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Winston Planning Advisory Committee — 6 p.m., bit.ly/35LyzG7. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
