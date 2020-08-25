MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Aug. 31
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Douglas County SB 111 — Response to Deadly Physical Force Planning Authority Meeting — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Safety Center, 700 SE Douglas Ave. 541-440-4449.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Log in information can be found at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
