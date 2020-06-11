CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 15
Camas Valley Fire Department Special Budget Meeting — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
DRAIN
Monday, June 15
North Douglas School District Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 17
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, June 17
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 15
Umpqua Public Transportation District Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Due to social distancing, space is limited. Meeting available via Zoom. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, June 16
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-957-7010.
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Please RSVP to 541-672-6728 ext. 308 or b.medeiros@ccdbusiness.com to attend, as seating will be limited per social distancing requirements and guidelines.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting, Budget Hearing and Adoption — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 17
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, June 18
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Budget Hearing — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, June 15
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School Library/Activity Center, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Monday, June 15
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Budget Hearing — 5:20 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Winston City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Also held via teleconference at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, June 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. Available via teleconference at 541-978-5000; access code #554571. Meeting include budget hearing and executive session. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings.
including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
