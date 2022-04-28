Days Creek Rural Fire District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., DCRFD Fire Hall, 11450 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. Public welcome. 541-825-3216.
ELKTON
Saturday, April 30
Elkton School District School Board and Charter Board Special Meeting —10 a.m.-3 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Monday, May 2
Glide School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Hwy. 541-496-3521.
Glide School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Hwy. 541-496-3521.
Wednesday, May 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing, Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
REEDSPORT
Monday, May 2
Reedsport City Council Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available electronically. cdavis@cityofreedsport.org or 541-271-3603.
{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}TENMILE
Monday, May 2
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. Remote access available at 1-516-595-9646. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Thursday, April 28
Winston Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Monday, May 2
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, May 4
Winston Budget Committee Meeting — 4 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.