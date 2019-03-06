CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Mar. 11
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2188.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Days Creek Charter School K-12, Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, Mar. 11
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, Mar. 11
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Mar. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, Mar. 11
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Roseburg Public Schools Board Executive Meeting — 5 p.m., District Offices, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Regular Meeting — 6:35 p.m., District Offices, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
WINSTON
Monday, Mar. 11
Winston Park Board — 6:30 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
