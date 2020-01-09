CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Jan. 13
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
GREEN
Thursday, Jan. 9
Green Sanitary District Board of Directors Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. Meeting held to consider new county leachate agreement between Green Sanitary District, City of Winston and Douglas County. 541-679-7191.
Monday, Jan. 13
Green Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Historic Preservation Commission Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Monday, Jan. 13
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Jan. 13
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7-9 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Economic Development Commission — 3:30-5 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30-5 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 13
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Thursday, Jan. 9
Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Winston Parks Board — 2 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
