DRAIN
Monday, Feb. 22
North Douglas School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link posted at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 22
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Oakland Parks Commission — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 22
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 2 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
City of Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via phone and video conference. Contact 541-271-3603 or planning@cityofreedsport.org for location details.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First Ave. Social distancing and PPE guidelines will be followed. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Feb. 22
Roseburg Homeless Commission — 11 a.m., held electronically. Public access available at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Public comments can be submitted to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — Noon, held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info or questions.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt or www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Roseburg High School Mascot Transition Committee — 10:30 a.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4016.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Winston Dillard School District Work Session — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date.
Information: 541-957-4218.
