DAYS CREEK

Wednesday, May 4

Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Meeting – 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.

ELKTON

Thursday, May 12

Elkton City Council Meeting — 8:30 p.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

Elkton City Council Budget Committee Meeting — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

GLIDE

Wednesday, May 4

Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing, Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.

Wednesday, May 11

Glide School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Hwy. 541-496-3521.

RIDDLE

Monday, May 9

Riddle City Council — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, May 4

Douglas County School District No. 4 Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Roseburg Public Schools District Office, 1419 Valley View Drive. Also available via Zoom. tfarrington@roseburg.k12.or.us or 541-440-4016.

Tuesday, May 10

Roseburg Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Livestream available at cityofroseburg.org and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.

Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Livestream available at cityofroseburg.org and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, May 9

Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Administration Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.

WINSTON

Wednesday, May 4

Winston Budget Committee Meeting — 4 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.

YONCALLA

Tuesday, May 10

Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.