Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Meeting – 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, May 12
Elkton City Council Meeting — 8:30 p.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
Elkton City Council Budget Committee Meeting — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing, Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
Wednesday, May 11
Glide School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Hwy. 541-496-3521.
RIDDLE
Monday, May 9
Riddle City Council — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 4
Douglas County School District No. 4 Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Roseburg Public Schools District Office, 1419 Valley View Drive. Also available via Zoom. tfarrington@roseburg.k12.or.us or 541-440-4016.
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Administration Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Wednesday, May 4
Winston Budget Committee Meeting — 4 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, May 10
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.