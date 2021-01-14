CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Jan. 21
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment.
DRAIN
Tuesday, Jan. 19
North Douglas School District Special Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link posted at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Friday, Jan. 15
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Special Meeting — Noon, held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Monday, Jan. 18
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 9 a.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians Special Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtual. Contact Thomas Cook at 541-677-5575 ext. 5246 for meeting info.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Masks are required. 541-440-4394.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 9 a.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Jan. 19
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also held virtually. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for meeting info.
