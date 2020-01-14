CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Jan. 16
Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Historic Preservation Commission Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary Library, 499 N.E. Spruce Street. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle District Office Board Room, 401 First Street, Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 2:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4475.
Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30-5 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Roseburg Public Schools Board and Executive Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-7001.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Douglas Education Service District Board — 6:30 p.m., Regular Meeting Room, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4777.
Monday, Jan. 20
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Temporary Justice Reinvestment Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4-6 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
WINSTON
Thursday, Jan. 16
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.