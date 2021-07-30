GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees may need to wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 2
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Aug. 2
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 2
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg or bit.ly/3y0bCbs. Send public comment to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Committee for Citizen Involvement — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
TILLER
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 9 a.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings.
Information: 541-957-4218.
