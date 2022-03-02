Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a surgical mask or KN95 mask (masks will be provided) and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 8
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, March 7
Reedsport City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m, bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, March 9
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St. 541-440-4394.
TENMILE
Monday, March 7
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m, Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, March 9
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Public Hearing and Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Office, 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.
WINSTON
Monday, March 7
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, March 8
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
