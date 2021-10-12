KELLOGG
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4 p.m., Lockwood Hall Room 11, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., Lockwood Hall Room 11, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Also available at facebook.com/umpquacc. Send public comment to robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., bit.ly/3AxmE8k. 541-440-4016.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., bit.ly/30anlI8. Also available at facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD. Submit public comment to dunhamm@wdsd.org or call 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270.
; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
