DRAIN
Monday, Oct. 28
North Douglas School District — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
OAKLAND
Monday, Oct. 28
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Oct. 28
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Oct. 24
Douglas County Noxious Weed Advisory Board — 7 a.m., Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4668.
Douglas County Industrial Development Board Solid Waste Fee Subcommittee — 2 p.m., Umpqua Business Center, 522 SE Washington Ave., Roseburg. Open to the public. 541-672-6728 ext. 308.
Monday, Oct. 28
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Oct. 28
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
YONCALLA
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Yoncalla City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
