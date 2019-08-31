OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 2
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Sept. 2
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Curriculum & Instruction Committee — 2 p.m., Central Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4016.
TILLER
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Tiller Rural Fire District Board — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. Public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Yoncalla Parks and Recreation — 7 p.m., Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St. 541-315-0608.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
