ELKTON
Monday, Oct. 21
Elkton School District Site Council — 4 p.m., Elkton Elementary School Library, 15656 State Highway 38. 541-584-2228.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Oct. 21
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 21
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County District #2 Civil Service Commission — Noon, Fire Station 651, 1400 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission — 7 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4481.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee — 2:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4475.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Douglas County Noxious Weed Advisory Board — 7 a.m., Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4668.
Douglas County Industrial Development Board Solid Waste Fee Subcommittee — 2 p.m., Umpqua Business Center, 522 SE Washington Ave., Roseburg. Open to the public. Find agenda at www.co.douglas.or.us/idb. 541-672-6728 ext. 308.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Oct. 21
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Monday, Oct. 21
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Yoncalla City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
