DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, July 3
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Sunday, July 7
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors Work Session — 1 p.m., North Douglas High School library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, July 11
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GARDINER
Wednesday, July 10
Gardiner Sanitary District Special Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.
GREEN
Monday, July 8
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
RIDDLE
Monday, July 8
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, July 8
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, July 10
Roseburg Parks Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-459-6730.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview, Roseburg. Agenda available at www.rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, July 8
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINCHESTER
Wednesday, July 10
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
WINSTON
Tuesday, July 9
Winston Park Board — 2 p.m., 245 SE Thompson Ave. 541-679-6114.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, July 9
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
