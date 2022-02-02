Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Attendees must wear a surgical or KN95 mask and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Masks will be provided. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Oakland Board of Education Special Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., held virtually. Per ORS 192.660 (2)(a). Contact Allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us for meeting link. 541-459-4341.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, Feb. 7
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Feb. 7
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
