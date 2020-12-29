REEDSPORT
Monday, Jan. 4
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7:15 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. Submit public comments to chalstead@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
TENMILE
Monday, Jan. 4
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile Rural Fire Department station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Jan. 5
The Tiller Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
