CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Sept. 9
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Sept. 9
Douglas County School District #15 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Sept. 9
Elkton School Board Special and Regular Meetings — 5 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLENDALE
Monday, Sept. 9
Glendale City Council — 6 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St. 541-832-2106.
GREEN
Monday, Sept. 9
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Oakland School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Sept. 9
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
City of Reedsport Traffic Safety Advisory Committee — 11a.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, Sept. 9
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Sept. 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency meeting to immediately follow. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 7, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4219.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Housing Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
UCC Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., HNSC 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Board Members Social to follow the meeting; Lang Center Courtyard. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, Sept. 12
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Sept. 9
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Work Session — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway. 541-863-5276.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.