Public Meetings Jul 7, 2022

DAYS CREEK
Monday, July 11
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Annual Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.

REEDSPORT
Monday, July 11
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting and Public Hearing — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.

RIDDLE
Monday, July 11
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.

ROSEBURG
Monday, July 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — CANCELED 

SUTHERLIN
Monday, July 11
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also available virtually via bit.ly/3NNTWXa. 541-459-2857.

WINSTON
Thursday, July 7
Winston-Dillard Board Work Session — 7 p.m., Douglas High School, 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-3000.

YONCALLA
Tuesday, July 12
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.

Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
