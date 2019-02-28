GLIDE
Wednesday, Mar. 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Mar. 5
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Mar. 4
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Feb. 28
Early Learning Hub Professional Advisory Committee — 10 a.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St, Roseburg. 541-957-4807.
TILLER
Tuesday, Mar. 5
Tiller Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
