GLENDALE
Monday, Oct. 25
Glendale City Council Workshop — 5 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St. 541-832-2106.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Reedsport Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., conducted via videoconference. Location subject to change. 541-271-3603; planning@cityofreedsport.org.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 25
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to 541-492-6866 or info@cityofroseburg.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health & Housing Subcommittee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 1 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office to telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
