CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Sept. 17
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. Also available via Zoom at www.bit.ly/3hwIRto. 541-445-2131.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Friday, Sept. 18
Roseburg Public Schools Policy Committee — 11:30 a.m., held via Zoom. Log in information can be found at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Douglas County Industrial Development Board —10:30 a.m., held via Zoom. Space limited. Contact 541-672-6728 ext. 308 or b.medeiros@ccdbusiness.com for meeting information.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Sept. 21
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. 4th Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Thursday, Sept. 17
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Monday, Sept. 21
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
