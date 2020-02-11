ELKTON
Thursday, Feb. 13
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Elkton School District Site Council — 4:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228. www.elkton.k12.or.us
GLIDE
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Meeting includes executive session, which is closed to the public. 541-496-0224.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 4 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Workshop — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Board of Education Policy Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland Elementary Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001.
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 101, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Police K9 Committee — 5:15-6:30 p.m., Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. ktate@cityofroseburg.org.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30-5 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Monday, Feb. 17
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4-6 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 3:30-5 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board Public Hearing and Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Winston Economic Development Board — Noon, City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Winston-Dillard School District Strategic Planning Session — 6:30 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
