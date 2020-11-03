DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Work Session — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, Nov. 9
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Monday, Nov. 9
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 Fourth Ave. Executive session to follow. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Meeting — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Monday, Nov. 9
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Meeting also available via Zoom. 541-671-3691.
TILLER
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Tiller Rural Fire District — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. Public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
