DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Days Creek Charter School K-12 Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
OAKLAND
Monday, Nov. 1
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., held electronically. Public attendance option at Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Contact libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Nov. 1
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7 p.m., bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
TENMILE
Monday, Nov. 1
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile Rural Fire District Station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, Nov. 1
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
