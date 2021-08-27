GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6-foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Aug. 30
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., bit.ly/2XJoBk6. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., bit.ly/2XJoBk6. 541-271-3603.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, Aug. 30
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile Rural Fire District Station,158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Winston Dillard School District Special Session Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District, 620 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Yoncalla Planning Commission Regular Session and Public Hearing — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
