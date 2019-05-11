CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, May 13
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Budget Committee — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2188.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, May 13
Douglas County School District #15 Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Room 215, Days Creek. 541-825-3296 ext. 206.
ELKTON
Monday, May 13
Elkton School District #34 Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
Elkton School District #34 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 15
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Joint Meeting of Board of Directors & Contract Review Board — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
GREEN
Monday, May 13
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 2019-2020 Budget Committee meeting and regular district business to follow. 541-679-7191.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, May 14
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702.
OAKLAND
Monday, May 13
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary Library. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, May 14
Senior Services Town Hall — Noon to 1 p.m., Lower Umpqua Senior Center, 460 Winchester Ave. Information gathered will help Douglas County prioritize services for seniors. Lunch or light refreshment will be served.
Wednesday, May 15
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, May 13
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2271.
Wednesday, May 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle District Office Board Room, 401 First St. 541-874-2226.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 13
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Board Meeting follows immediately after council meeting. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, May 14
Roseburg Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Roseburg City Council Chambers of City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 15
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, May 16
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar, Roseburg.541-673-5503.
Friday, May 17
Citizens for Community Involvement — 3 p.m., Room 103, Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 13
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TRI CITY
Monday, May 13
Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 Budget Committee — 7 p.m., 140 S. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
