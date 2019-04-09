CAMAS VALLEY
Wednesday, April 10
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, April 10
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, April 11
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, April 10
Glendale School District No. 77 Board — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1801.
LOOKINGGLASS
Wednesday, April 10
Lookingglass Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 7173 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541 679-5555.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 9
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Wednesday, April 10
Friends of the Myrtle Creek Pool — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Monday, April 15
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, April 16
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 10
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
City of Oakland Budget Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, April 9
City of Roseburg Economic Development Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, April 10
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Housing Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. 541-450-9768.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public School Board Budgett Committee — 5:30 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room,1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Roseburg Public School Board — 6:30 p.m., 1Administrative Office Board Room,1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, April 11
City of Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
Umpqua Community College Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Lang Center at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. 541-440-4622.
Tuesday, April 16
City of Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, April 9
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, April 10
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee and Board of Directors — 6 p.m., main fire station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, April 15
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.n., Fire Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
