CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Dec. 19
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Dec. 16
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Work Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Gardiner Sanitary District — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. 541-271-1989.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Dec. 16
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Dec. 16
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m. Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
City of Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
Douglas County Fair Board — 11 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4396.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7051.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Fire Dept. No. 2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, Dec. 19
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
City of Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave, Roseburg. 541-492-6730.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Dec. 16
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Dec. 16
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-679-8721.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
