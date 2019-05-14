DRAIN
Monday, May 20
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 15
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Joint Meeting of Board of Directors & Contract Review Board — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 15
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, May 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle District Office Board Room, 401 First St. 541-874-2226.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 14
City of Roseburg/Roseburg Urban Renewal Agnecy Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Roseburg City Council Chambers of City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 15
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, May 16
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar, Roseburg.541-673-5503.
Roberts Creek Water District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., District OFfice Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
Friday, May 17
Citizens for Community Involvement — 3 p.m., Room 103, Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, May 16
City of Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, May 20
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, May 20
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, May 14
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
