DRAIN
Monday, April 27
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board — 6:30 p.m. Virtual meeting, log in information found at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 21
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, April 21
Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, April 22
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., 637 NE Locust S. Also available via Zoom. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 27
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Council Meeting Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, April 21
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., via videoconference or telephone. Contact 541-673-5503 for instructions.
Wednesday, April 22
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., held electronically. Link will be made available prior to meeting. 541-440-4015.
WINSTON
Tuesday, April 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact 541-679-8467 for teleconference meeting information.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
