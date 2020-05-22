ELKTON

Tuesday, May 26

Elkton School District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held electronically. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228 ext. 226 by 1 p.m. May 26 with public comment or request the link to the meeting.

Elkton School District Special Board Meeting — 7:15 p.m., held electronically. Contact Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228 ext. 226 by 1 p.m. May 26 with public comment or request the link to the meeting.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, May 26

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Wednesday, May 27

Oakland Public Library Special Meeting — 6 p.m., 637 NE Locust St and via Zoom. 541-459-4521.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, May 27

City of Riddle Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 125 Parkside St. 541-874-2571.

ROSEBURG

Tuesday, May 26

Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Special Meeting — Noon, held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting details.

Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Log in information can be found at www.bit.ly/3cQUmKJ. 541-440-4014.

Wednesday, May 27

Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., held electronically. Log in information can be found at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.

SUTHERLIN

Tuesday, May 26

Sutherlin School District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Sutherlin High School Library, 500 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.

WINSTON

Wednesday, May 27

Winston-Dillard School District Budget Committee — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.