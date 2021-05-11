CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, May 12
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-670-3810.
DRAIN
Wednesday, May 26
North Douglas School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, May 12
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 12
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 12
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 11
Roseburg Budget Committee Meeting and Public Hearing — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Available to the public at bit.ly/3aq5Rtu and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to finance@cityofroseburg.org. Contact info@cityofroseburg.org for meeting link. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Available to the public at bit.ly/3aq5Rtu and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to finance@cityofroseburg.org. Contact info@cityofroseburg.org for meeting link. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 12
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., held electronically. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Budget Hearing and Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at facebook.com/umpquacc. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Thursday, May 13
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, May 11
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, May 11
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.